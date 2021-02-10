TikTok sale to Walmart, Oracle stalls as Biden reviews security: Report

Corp and Inc's plan to buy TikTok's US operations has been pushed back indefinitely, as President reviews the previous administration's efforts to address potential security risks posed by Chinese tech companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.



The administration of former President had cited national security concerns in its targeting of TikTok, arguing that the personal data of US users could be obtained by China's government, while denies the allegation.



This comes as TikTok's parent, ByteDance, finds itself in a legal tussle with the U.S government, with many federal courts barring the Commerce Department's attempt to shut down TikTok's operations in the United States.



Discussions have continued between representatives of ByteDance and U.S. national security officials, the WSJ report (https://on.wsj.com/3a6KA8z) said, citing people familiar with the matter.



has been in talks with and since September to finalize a deal that would shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity to prevent its total ban on use in the country.

TikTok, which has over 100 million users in the United States, features a simple user interface, background music options and various special effects to help users make short-form entertaining videos.



TikTok, and did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

