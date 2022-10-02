JUST IN
Nasa pushes back Artemis I Moon mission launch to November amid Ian havoc
Brazilians vote today in historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro
TikTok still planning to launch live shopping in US, says report

Chinese short-form video app TikTok is still working on its plan to launch live shopping in the US, after reports surfaced that it has given up on the plans

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Chinese short-form video app TikTok is still working on its plan to launch live shopping in the US, after reports surfaced that it has given up on the plans.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the platform is looking to join TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in the US.

TalkShopLive is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles, and is being used by Walmart and Microsoft's MSN for shopping livestreams.

According to the report, TikTok could leverage TalkShopLive's technology to allow creators to host live shopping sessions on its own platform.

The company may launch live shopping in this festive season.

In a statement, TikTok said it's "constantly exploring new and different options for how we can best serve our community, creators and merchants in markets around the world".

The Chinese short-form video app continued its reign as the top grossing non-game app worldwide across the App Store and Google Play combined in the third quarter this year.

TikTok saw approximately $914.4 million in consumer spending this quarter, bringing its lifetime total to roughly $6.3 billion, according to Sensor Tower report.

"TikTok was the No. 1 revenue-generating non-game app on the App Store, while on Google Play it came second to Google One, which maintained its No. 1 spot with a little more than $330 million," it added.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 11:48 IST

