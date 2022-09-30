Japan's Daikin to begin assembling ACs in Nigeria in renewed push

-
ALSO READ
AC sales touch record 6 mn units in first half of 2022 amid scorching heat
World's biggest air-conditioner maker Daikin doubles down on India
Ukraine accumulates 59.5% of natural gas needed for heating season: PM
Turkey renews extradition requests with Sweden, Finland after NATO deal
Godrej Appliances to invest Rs 200 crore in capacity expansion in FY23
-
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Daikin Industries Ltd will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a regional head said on Thursday.
"We are very soon going to have a factory in Nigeria," Kanwal Jeet Jawa, the head of Daikin's operations in India and East Africa, told Reuters.
Rather than building a plant, Daikin is using space in a facility provided by a local distributor in the West African nation, he said.
In East African countries, including Tanzania and Kenya, Daikin is aiming to become the leading seller of air conditioners, chillers and other cooling equipment by 2025.
The company is looking to replicate its success in India, where it has beaten the likes of South Korea's LG Electronics Inc to take top market share amid rapid market expansion driven by the country's economic growth, Jawa said.
Daikin's production capacity in India is set to almost double in 2023 with the opening of a new factory, allowing it to ship equipment to Africa that is more affordable and better suited to local conditions than air conditioners the Japanese company makes elsewhere, Jawa said.
"For East Africa, we will continue to supply finished products produced in India," a Daikin spokesperson said.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Mayu Sakoda; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 14:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU