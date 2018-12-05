Too many jobs: Canada is desperately trying to fill 430,000 vacancies

A business group warned on Tuesday that a in is deepening, with more than 430,000 at small and medium-sized firms remaining unfilled for at least four months.

The job vacancy rate has risen to 3.3 per cent, from 2.9 per cent a year ago, the (CFIB) said in a report.

This is "above the records set before the 2008 financial crisis, and businesses are really feeling the pressure," said CFIB chief economist Ted Mallett.

According to the government statistical agency, the unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points in October to a near record low of 5.8 per cent.

The labour shortage, according to the CFIB, is particularly acute in the services, construction, agricultural, and oil and gas sectors, and is putting upward pressure on wages.

The data release comes as the federal and governments spar over immigration targets.

Premier Francois Legault has pledged to cut immigration, despite the mostly French-speaking province being hit hardest by a lack of skilled workers.

"What I hear across is entrepreneurs, businesses concerned about the labor shortage, so I'm not sure it's the best time to cut immigration," Prime Minister commented.