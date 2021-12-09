JUST IN
Top executives at Better.com resign after CEO fires 900 employees

The mortgage company's top three executive have left the company, the Insider reported

Vishal Garg Better.com CEO
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg (Photo: better.com)

After calling some employees lazy and unproductive, and likening their actions to “stealing from our customers”, Better.com chief executive officer Vishal Garg on Wednesday fired 900 people .

Now, the mortgage company’s top three executive have left the company, the Insider reported.

The company’s head of marketing Melanie Hahn, head of public relations Tanya Hayre Gillogley and vice president of communications Patrick Lenihan have all resigned.

The divisive style of leadership displayed by Garg was directly responsible for the decision, sources said.

“Anyone who is leaving right now, these are folks that have tried to make it work, and given their all to a company they believe in, but who ultimately get undermined by a CEO that doesn’t take advice from anyone and believes he’s always right,” the media firm quoted a person aware of the developments.

The CEO had cited the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.

Better.com said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at $7.7 billion.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com, which is backed by SoftBank, is a mortgage lender for home buyers seeking rates, loans and other resources, and is licensed to underwrite mortgages in 47 states and Washington, DC. The company’s mission is to make homeownership “simpler, faster — and most importantly, more accessibly for all Americans,” according to its website.

SoftBank has struggled with some of its investments, including bailing out WeWork, the office-space leasing giant, when it withdrew the 2019 initial public offering and was in danger of bankruptcy. Employees at Better.com have complained previously about toxic executive behaviour in the workplace.

Last year, WW International, the company formerly known as Weight Watchers, was also criticized for mass firings over Zoom.

I am deeply sorry, admit blunder: CEO

Vishal Garg (pictured), chief executive officer of mortgage and real estate startup Better HoldCo, apologised for firing 900 workers over Zoom after clips of the incident went viral and prompted the departure of executives.


“I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution,” Garg said in an apology posted on the company’s website. “I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.”

On November 30, a day before the mass firing, the SoftBank Group Corp-backed startup and blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp. announced an agreement that included $750 million of immediate bridge financing for Better.

Better plans to list through a merger with Aurora, though the timing is being pushed back, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

Despite the cash infusion, Garg told staff gathered on the Zoom call that he came with “not great news” as the market had changed and the company had “to move with it in order to survive,” according to leaked clips of the call.

He proceeded to announce the layoffs in the U.S. and India, saying it had been a challenging decision and one he didn’t want to make. (Bloomberg)

First Published: Thu, December 09 2021. 23:28 IST

