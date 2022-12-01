JUST IN
Goal to end AIDS by 2030 'badly off track', says UNGA President Korosi
Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency, says White House
US looks forward to continuing working with Pakistan, says White House
Israel says successfully intercepted cruise missile from sea in test
Israeli ultra-orthodox army unit linked to American's death exits West Bank
EU climate chief defends including 'carbon farming' to climate plans
Ukrainian Olympian auctioning medals to raise funds to help war effort
China's repressive action against Covid protesters shows weakness: Blinken
China building Army outpost near LAC disturbing sign: US Congressman
S Korea scrambles jets after China, Russia planes enter air defence zone
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Rate hike slowdown possible in Dec, inflation fight not over: Fed's Powell
Business Standard

Tornadoes hit US south, two fatalities reported in Alabama, several injured

Two people died after severe storms with tornadoes hit the south of the US

Topics
United States | storm

IANS  |  Washington 

Texas winter storm
Representative Image

Two people died after severe storms with tornadoes hit the south of the US.

Besides the two fatalities, multiple others were injured after the storms swept across the Montgomery County area in Alabama early Wednesday morning, officials were quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

"Our prayers are with our Montgomery County neighbors who have been affected by last night's tornado outbreak," Mayor of Montgomery Steven Reed tweeted on Wednesday.

At least 30 tornado reports have been made since Tuesday afternoon, mostly in central and southern Mississippi and Alabama, as well as in Louisiana, according to the US Storm Prediction Center.

A tornado watch was in effect for parts of southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and extreme southwestern Georgia until late Wednesday morning.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 08:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.