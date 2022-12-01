JUST IN
Business Standard

Looking forward to supporting India's G20 presidency, says White House

US is looking forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency, says White House

Topics
White House | G20

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

India's G20 Presidency logo
India's G20 Presidency logo

The United States is looking forward to supporting India's G-20 presidency next year, the White House said on Wednesday.

India formally takes over the presidency of the group of the world's richest economies on Thursday.

"We look forward to supporting India's G20 presidency next year on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges while continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

"As you've seen, the President has attended, has been participating in the G-20 in his tenure here. Don't have anything specific to announce or any specifics to announce on travel," she said when asked about a presidential travel to India next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:42 IST

