Trade deal with China potentially very close, says US President Trump

Trump said he stands with both the people of Hong Kong and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid massive protests in Hong Kong

Reuters  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump | Photo: AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a trade deal with China is "potentially very close" and that he stands with both the people of Hong Kong and Chinese President Xi Jinping amid massive protests in Hong Kong.

Trump, speaking on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," said he had made clear to Xi that "this can't be an even deal" because of China's trade surplus with the United States.

"We have to stand with Hong Kong but I'm also standing with President Xi," said Trump.
First Published: Fri, November 22 2019. 23:53 IST

