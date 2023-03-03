Trump can be sued by injured police officer for Jan 6 actions: Justice Dept

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump at centre of Oath Keepers novel defence in January 6 case
Facebook still banning Trump for now despite 2024 presidential campaign
Trump lit that fire, says House report on Capitol Hill insurrection
What is a phishing attack?
Jan 6 riots committee promises 'surprising' details before election
-
The Justice Department said on Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.
The department's position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 07:35 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU