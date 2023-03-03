JUST IN
Major central banks return to rate hikes to fight inflation in February
Business Standard

Trump can be sued by injured police officer for Jan 6 actions: Justice Dept

The Justice Department said Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol

Topics
Donald Trump | US Capitol attack

AP  |  Washington 

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo: Reuters)
The Justice Department said on Thursday that former President Donald Trump can be sued by injured Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol.

The department's position that Trump is not immune from suit was laid out in a filing before a federal appeals court.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 07:35 IST

