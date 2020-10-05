Nancy Pelosi says Donald Trump's doctors need to be honest on his treatment

House Speaker says the doctors treating President for the must provide trustworthy information to the public.

Pelosi said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation": "We need to have trust that what they're telling us about the President's condition is real."



Her interview aired before the president's medical team held a news conference at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is receiving treatment.

Pressed about the conflicting information he and the White House released the day before, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley acknowledged Sunday that he had tried to present a rosy description of the president's condition.

The doctor also said Trump's blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days, but he "has continued to improve" since then.

Pelosi says she's worried that the information the doctors are relaying to the public "has to be approved by the president. That's not very scientific.

