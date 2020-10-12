Trump says he defeated 'China virus', claims he is now 'immune' to COVID-19

-
US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he has defeated the "China virus", and claimed that he was now 'immune' to the virus.
"The president is in very good shape to fight the battles. I beat this crazy horrible China virus... I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I'm in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good," said Trump, as quoted by Fox News.
"Yes, and not only that, it seems like I'm immune, so I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway," Trump told "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo.
The President also tweeted: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know!!!"
Twitter later flagged the tweet as a violation of its rules forbidding the spread of "misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."
Trump claimed immunity from the virus, a day ahead of his return to the campaign trail. The US president had addressed the criticism he received after he announced the in-person event in White House on Saturday, according to Fox News.
"The White House doctors are the best ... they said totally free of spreading, there's no spread," Trump said.
White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memo Saturday night that the president as no longer considered a "transmission risk" to others.
Conley said: "This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others."
Last week, Trump had returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19.
Dr Conley had stated cautioned that Trump may not be entirely 'out of the woods yet'.
"Though he may not be entirely out of the woods yet, our team and I agree that all our evaluations, most importantly his clinical status, support the President's safe return home, where he will be surrounded by world class medical care 24/7," he added.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1.
