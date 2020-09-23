Have done an amazing, incredible job: Trump on handling coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Expect to have enough Covid vaccines for every American by Apr 2021: Trump
Donald Trump announces plasma treatment authorised for coronavirus
Donald Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Trump minimised seriousness of COVID-19 outbreak in US: Kamala Harris
Trump says Iran will sign a deal with US in first month of his re-election
-
US President Donald Trump says he has done an amazing and incredible job handling the coronavirus, even as the country surpasses 200,000 virus deaths.
Trump boasted of his administration's efforts in an interview with WJBK FOX 2 Detroit at the White House Tuesday just before Johns Hopkins University announced the confirmed US death toll now tops 200,000 people -- the highest in the world.
He claims, We've done an incredible job between the ventilators and now the vaccines and everything else and the therapeutics and insisted, The only thing we've done a bad job in is public relations because we haven't been able to convince people - which is basically the fake news - what a great job we've done.
Trump claimed the country could have had two to three million deaths had his administration taken no action, while brushing off suggestions backed by models that if he had shut down the country sooner, thousands of lives could have been saved.
And he appeared to be trying to rewrite history as he insisted that when he recommended certain lockdown measures, everybody said there's no reason to shut down, including the nation's top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU