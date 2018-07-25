Trump says tariffs are greatest, hints more sanctions on trade allies

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump poses for photographs with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at Chequers near Aylesbury, Britain | Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump today called "tariffs" the "greatest", claiming that countries that treated US "unfairly" on trade are now coming to Washington to negotiate.

He warned US trade partners that he will impose more sanctions unless they negotiate a "fair deal".

"Either a country which has treated the US unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It's as simple as that - and everybody's talking! Remember, we are the piggy bank that's being robbed. All will be Great! Trump tweeted.

He said that tariffs his administration has imposed are working to bring other countries to the negotiating table.

"Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are coming to Washington to negotiate. This should have taken place many years ago but, as the saying goes, better late than never! Trump tweeted.

Tariffs are the greatest! he said as he warned against using tariff as a tool to fight out the unbalanced trade with the US.

ALSO READ: Trump's mega billion dollar plan to shield farmers from trade war

Trump's tweet comes as he is scheduled to meet with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington tomorrow for talks aimed at heading off a trade war.

The US and European allies have been at odds over the president's tariffs on steel imports and are meeting as the trade dispute threatens to spread to automobile production.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 07:01 IST

