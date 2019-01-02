JUST IN
Trump says trade negotiations with China coming along very well

Currently, the US and China are about one month into their 90-day hiatus in implementing tariffs and taking other measures in a trade war that dominated much of 2018

Reuters  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday sounded upbeat about negotiations to end a trade war with China, saying they are coming along very well.

Currently, the United States and China are about one month into their 90-day hiatus in implementing tariffs and taking other measures in a trade war that dominated much of 2018, as they work on hammering out a deal.

 
