Trump tells supporters to go home, reiterates claims of fraudulent election

Following violent protests near the US Capitol in Washington, US President on Wednesday (local time) urged his supporters to 'go home', reiterating his unproven allegations that the recently-concluded presidential election was fraudulent' and 'stolen'.

In a one-minute video on Twitter, Trump said: "I know you are pained, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We've to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt."

He remarked that it was a tough period of time, where they [Democrats] have "taken it away from all of us".

"This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play in the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You're very special. You've seen what happens. You see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home and go home in peace," he added.

The tweet was immediately flagged by the microblogging site as the claim of election fraud was disputed. Twitter also restricted the post from being liked, retweeted or replied to, due to a risk of stoking violence.

A chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police, reported The hill.

Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.

Some rioters broke into the Senate chamber, with one getting up on the dais and yelling "Trump won that election", according to The Hill.

Several lawmakers have called on Trump to condemn the actions of his supporters.

The development comes as scores of Republicans have pledged to challenge the Electoral College's vote for Biden when Congress convenes for a joint session on Wednesday.

