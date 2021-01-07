Indian-American lawmakers criticise storming of Capitol by Trump supporters

-
All the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places as thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol.
Lawmakers were evacuated to secure locations after protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election.
Sheltering in Cannon (building), Congressman Khanna tweeted.
Cannon building is one of the prominent building withing the US Capitol that houses officers of the member of the US House of Representatives.
Trump was rejected in courts by people his party appointed, rejected by states where his party was in power and now by his party's Senate leader and Vice President. Democracy is still sacred for Americans. That spirit will overcome today's violence. Prayers for the injured, Khanna said.
Congresswoman Jayapal said that she was safe.
I was one of a dozen representatives in the gallery above the House floor. We pulled out gas masks and had to get down on the ground. Capitol police barricaded the doors and had guns drawn. We were eventually told that we had to quickly exit, said the first-ever Indian American woman elected to the US House of Representatives.
I can't contain my rage at Donald Trump and Republicans who invited, incited and fuelled this terror. Our country and our democracy will have to recover from these deep woundsand it won't be easy. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and thoughts for our safety and for America, she tweeted.
Congressman Bera, the senior-most member of the so-called Samosa Caucus, tweeted that he was safe.
"The storming of the US Capitol is dangerous and disgusting..., he said.
Congressman Krishnamoorthi was also locked down when Trump supporters stormed the Congress.
He said that he is in fight or flight mode. The Indian-American Congressman blamed the speech of President Trump for the unprecedented breach of the US Capitol.
Our country is better than this, our democracy is stronger than this, and we will move forward. But this is a dark day for our country, he said.
Trump - who lost the popular and electoral college vote - continues to dispute the results. He alleges that there was a massive voters' fraud and electoral malpractice. Election officials have denied the allegations.
