Trump vetoes Congress resolution restricting military action against Iran

US President has vetoed a resolution aimed at constraining his ability to take military action against Iran, saying Congress should not have passed it.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Trump said that he has vetoed the Iran war powers resolution that "purported to direct me to terminate the use of in hostilities against Iran."

"This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party," Trump added. "The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands."

The Hill reported that the Congress does not have the two-thirds majority needed to override trump's veto.

The move marks the seventh time, Trump has used his veto pen including on a previous war powers resolution related to the US military's assistance to Saudi Arabia in Yemen's civil war. ALSO READ: Air India opens bookings for flights to London, Singapore, US from May 8-14

The House approved the resolution in March with 227-186 votes. Six Republicans joined with Democrats in passing the measure.

The Senate had approved the resolution in February when eight Republicans voted with Democrats to support the resolution.

According to the resolution, Trump could not use of for hostilities against" Iran unless Congress specifically authorizes it. The resolution was brought when Washington and Iran were at a brink of war earlier this year.

Tensions between the US and Iran have risen since Trump withdrew from Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed harsh sanction.