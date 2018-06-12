Trump vows to stop war games, says Kim to destroy missile testing sites

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had made an "unwavering commitment" to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula but sanctions against North Korea would remain in effect.

Trump, speaking after his historic summit meeting with Kim in Singapore, said both leaders were "prepared to start a new history and write a new chapter between our nations".

"He reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula," Trump told a news conference.

Trump said Kim had "an opportunity like no other", and that Kim had said a North Korean missile testing site "is going to be destroyed very soon".





Trump also said he would be "stopping the war games", apparently referring to unspecified military exercises.

Trump also added the United States was stopping "very provocative" and costly military exercises with South Korea to facilitate denuclearisation negotiations with North Korea.

The Us and its ally South Korea hold regular military exercises to the fury of North Korea, which has long seen the drills as preparations to invade it.



"The war games are very expensive, we pay for the majority of them," Trump told a news conference in Singapore after a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Under the circumstances, that we're negotiating ... I think it's inappropriate to be having war games."

Trump also said he and Kim had discussed human rights briefly.