Turkey coronavirus update: 1,815 new confirmed Covid-19 cases reported

Coronavirus | Turkey

Turkey has registered 1,815 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since May 8, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"Today, 1,815 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, the total number of those infected is 347,493. Seventy-two patients have died, the total death toll is 9,296. As many as 1,504 patients have recovered today, the total tally is 304,003," the ministry said.

According to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the COVID-19 pandemic in the country has reached its second peak.

First Published: Mon, October 19 2020. 06:54 IST

