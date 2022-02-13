Turkey issues travel warning for Ukraine amid escalating tensions

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
No progress seen after Russia-US lock horns over Ukraine tensions
Top diplomats for US, Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
US's Blinken to meet with his Russian counterpart as Ukraine tensions soar
-
Turkey's foreign ministry has advised its citizens to avoid travelling to eastern Ukraine amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
"It is recommended that our citizens refrain from travelling to the eastern border regions of Ukraine unless they have to," Xinhua news agency reported, citing the ministry's statement.
The ministry also asked citizens to take all possible precautions for their safety and contact the Turkish embassy in Kiev before essential travel.
On Friday, US President Joe Biden reiterated his call for US citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of military action.
Turkey recently has stepped up for acting as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to sustain peace in the region.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU