Turkey ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine for regional peace: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country is ready to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to sustain peace in the region.
"We want peace to prevail in the region, and for this, we are ready to do our part," he told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.
The Turkish leader revealed his plan to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin either on the phone or during a possible visit to Moscow in the upcoming days, Xinhua news agency reported.
Erdogan will pay a visit to Ukraine in early February.
"Any development between Russia and Ukraine toward a border violation or an outbreak of a war would constitute a serious violation of the peace of the region," he remarked, noting any unrest there would upset Turkey as it has good and improving relations with both countries.
Erdogan on Thursday invited the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine for talks in Istanbul to calm the tension.
Some western countries have been accusing Russia of amassing military troops along the Ukrainian border, saying Moscow could be planning a military offensive. Russia, however, has been denying the accusation.
