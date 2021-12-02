Erdogan replaces Finance Minister amid record drop in Turkish Lira

-
ALSO READ
Turkish lira dips to record low over President Erdogan's rate comments
Turkey says Taliban wants it to operate Kabul airport, no decision yet
Turkish President Erdogan signals willingness to develop Afghanistan
Lira falls 15% to historic low as President Erdogan defends rate cut
Apple turns customers away at retail stores in Turkey amid currency crash
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan replaced the republic's minister of finance and treasury amid a record drop in the Turkish lira exchange rate, according to the decree published in the official Resmi Gazette newspaper.
Elvan was appointed to the post of finance minister in November 2020 following the resignation of Erdogan's son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, who previously held this post. In 2015-2016, Elvan was Turkey's deputy prime minister.
Nebati, who holds a doctorate in political science and who was engaged in textile business, served as deputy finance minister prior to his appointment as minister, expressing his determination to continue the policy of lowering the discount rate.
The exchange rate of the Turkish currency on Wednesday morning fell due to a new decrease in the discount rate by the central bank of Turkey expected in mid-December; the lira once again hit a fresh all-time low - 13.71 per 1 US dollar.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU