Turkey's daily coronavirus cases exceed 1,600 for the 1st time since May

Turkey confirmed 1,642 new Covid-19 cases, the first time exceeding the 1,600 mark since May, raising the total to 274,943, the Health Ministry announced

IANS  |  Ankara 

Photo: Shutterstock
Turkey confirmed 1,642 new Covid-19 cases, the first time exceeding the 1,600 mark since May, raising the total to 274,943, the Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 49 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,511, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Thursday.

Turkish health professionals conducted 110,225 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 7,466,087.

A total of 1,211 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 248,087 in Turkey since the outbreak.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

The government has stepped up for normalization, easing the restrictions in the country since June 1, as the daily cases saw a decreasing trend in the second half of May.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 11:35 IST

