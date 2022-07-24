Turkey's President Erdogan rails at Greece over Muslim minority rights

-
ALSO READ
Turkey and Saudi Arabia to revive great economic potential, Erdogan says
Erdogan demands demilitarisation of Greece, threatens operation in Syria
Turkish President Erdogan threatens new military operation in Syria
Will no longer talk to him: Erdogan accuses Greek PM of antagonising Turkey
States too can declare religious or linguistic community as minority: Govt
-
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday criticized Greece for allegedly violating a settlement that has governed relations between the rivals for nearly a century.
In a statement released on the 99th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty, Erdogan accused Athens of undermining the rights of the Muslim minority in Greece's Thrace region. Muslims in Thrace make up about 32% of the province's population and consist of ethnic Turks, Roma and Bulgarian-speaking Pomaks.
The conditions registered in the treaty, especially the rights of the Turkish minority, have been ignored or deliberately eroded, the nationalist leader said. It is not possible for our country to accept this situation, which is incompatible with good neighbourly relations and loyalty to the treaty.
The 1923 treaty was signed by the new Republic of Turkey to settle disputes with the Allies, including Greece, following World War I and the Turkish War of Independence.
It outlined the rights of the remaining Muslim minority in Greece and Christians in Turkey after a bitter conflict between the countries, which was followed by a population exchange. It also set out conditions for Greek rule of the Aegean islands that lie off Turkey's coast.
Ankara has recently complained that Greece has violated the treaty by militarizing the islands. Athens says it is acting according to international law and is defending its territory in the face of constant Turkish hostility.
On Friday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the closure of four Muslim minority schools in Thrace, saying it demonstrated discriminatory and oppressive policies by the Greek government.
The Greek Foreign Ministry rejected the unsubstantiated allegations, saying the schools were suspended because student numbers fell below minimum requirements.
NATO members Greece and Turkey have been at loggerheads for decades over a series of issues, including disputes over undersea exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean and the sovereignty of uninhabited Aegean islets. The two neighbors have come to the brink of war three times in the past half century.
Erdogan last month broke off high-level talks with Athens.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU