Turkish President Erdogan writes on 'risks' of Sweden, Finland in NATO

-
ALSO READ
NATO would embrace Finland, Sweden's membership with open arms: Chief
Why Turkey doesn't want Finland, Sweden to join NATO and why it matters
Biden to meet leaders of Finland, Sweden on NATO expansion before Asia tour
Turkey Prez Erdogan objects as Sweden, Finland seek NATO membership
Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine
-
Turkey's president highlighted the activities of the Kurdistan Workers' Party as part of his country's objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO and said both nations doing so would carry security risks for Turkey.
The group known as PKK has waged a 38-year insurgency against Turkey that has led to tens of thousands of deaths.
It is designated a terrorist entity by the United States and the European Union, including Sweden and Finland.
However, the West's attitude to the PKK's Syrian wing, the People's Protection Units, or YPG, has caused acrimony between Ankara and other NATO members.
The YPG forms the backbone of the forces involved in the U.S.-led fight against the Islamic State group.
Turkey maintains that the admission of Sweden and Finland entails risks for its own security and the organisation's future, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote in an article published by The Economist late Monday.
Referring to the central tenet of NATO's mutual defense policy, he added: We have every right to expect those countries, which will expect NATO's second-largest army to come to their defence under Article 5, to prevent the recruitment, fund-raising and propaganda activities of the PKK."
All NATO members must approve the two Nordic nations' bids to join the alliance, which were propelled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey has said it won't allow their accession unless steps are taken, but NATO leaders are looking to the NATO summit in Spain in late June as the chance for the historic expansion.
Erdogan reiterated calls for Finland and Sweden to extradite people Ankara suspects of terrorist activity and to support "the anti-terror operations of NATO members.
He also said arms embargoes were incompatible with the spirit of military partnership."
Sweden and Finland were among countries to impose defense export restrictions on Turkey following its 2019 incursion into northeast Syria that aimed to drive back the YPG.
In recent days, Erdogan has promised a further cross-border operation against the group.
The president set out Turkey's role in arguably the greatest military alliance in history since it joined in 1952 and called for other NATO members to persuade Sweden and Finland to change their positions.
Where Sweden and Finland stand on the national security concerns and considerations of other countries, with which they would like to be allies, will determine to what extent Turkey would like to be allies with those states, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU