US not providing Ukraine with long-range rocket systems: Joe Biden

The US will not provide Ukraine with long-range rocket systems capable of hitting targets inside Russia, President said, despite pleas from the war-torn nation for the supply of advanced weaponry.

"We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Biden said in response to a question from the media as he arrived at the White House from Delaware.

Reports emerged last week that the US was preparing to send Ukraine advanced long-range rocket systems as Russia focused its invasion in the eastern part of Ukraine, reports Xinhua news agency.

But the Defense Department refused to confirm such a plan.

"We are still working through what the next package is going to look like," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in May 27.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top officials in the government have been requesting the US to provide Multiple Launch Rocket Systems as well as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems to their country to help it fight Russia.

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24, the US has delivered heavy artillery weapons, dozens of Howitzers, tactical drones, anti-armour and anti-(air) missiles, helicopters, grenade launchers, machine guns, rifles, radar systems, 50 million rounds of ammunition, among others, to Kiev.

--IANS

ksk/

