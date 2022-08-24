Twitter CEO tells staff whistleblower's claims are 'inaccurate' at meeting

-
(Reuters) - Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal moved to reassure employees on Wednesday, calling a whistleblower's accusations "foundationally, technically and historically inaccurate," during a company-wide meeting, audio of which was heard by Reuters.
Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett also told employees the company reached out proactively to various agencies around the world before the news broke.
Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko had said in a whistleblower complaint that the social media company misled federal regulators about its defenses against hackers and spam accounts.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang and Nivedita Balu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
