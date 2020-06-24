Twitter issues notice on Donald Trump's tweet warning against protesters

has issued a public interest notice after US President said that the protesters attempting to set up an "autonomous zone" in DC would be "met with serious force!."

Earlier, Trump had tweeted: "There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, DC, as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!"

Subsequently, hid the tweet by Trump.

"We've placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group", was quoted by CNN.





While condemning Twitter's comments, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that "The President tweets that people should stop breaking the law and Twitter moves to censor him. The left is uncomfortable that in a vibrant democracy, citizens have a right to hear directly from their President and decide for themselves what to think about it."

Trump later posted his tweet on Facebook.



This is the fourth time that Twitter has taken action against Trump's tweets.

In May, Twitter had labeled two of his tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California. A few days later, Trump tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter labeled the comments as a glorification of violence. Last week, Twitter had labeled a video Trump tweeted of two toddlers as "manipulated." It was later removed entirely due to a copyright claim.