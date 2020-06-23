Things to know: Trump suspends H1B, other visas till 2020-end. What it means

Businesses including major tech companies and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said the visa suspension would stifle the economic recovery after the damage done by the pandemic. BSA, The Software Alliance, whose members include Microsoft and Slack , urged the administration in a statement to "refrain from restricting employment of highly-skilled foreign professionals," adding that "these restrictions will negatively impact the U.S. economy" and decrease job opportunities for Americans. H-2B visas, which were included in the suspension, have been used by Trump owned- or Trump-branded businesses, including his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. To know more, read Trump blocks H1B visa; businesses say decision will hurt US recovery