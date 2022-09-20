Twitter to depose Elon Musk in Delaware on Sept 26-27

-
Twitter Inc will question Elon Musk under oath in Delaware next week as part of the litigation in the billionaire's bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
A Tuesday filing in Delaware's Court of Chancery said Musk's deposition is scheduled for Sept. 26-27 and may stretch into Sept. 28 if necessary.
The two sides are locked in an increasingly acrimonious legal battle that has swept up of some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley and Wall Street.
Subpoenas have being issued to billionaire Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corp, Intel Corp's former Chief Executive Officer Robert Swan and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who is currently chief executive of Block Inc.
A five-day trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 17 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Each side has accused the other of breaking the April takeover agreement. Twitter wants a judge to order Musk, who is chief executive of Tesla Inc and the world's richest person, to buy the company as agreed for $54.20 per share.
Shares in San Francisco-based company were down slightly in early Tuesday trading at $41.54.
