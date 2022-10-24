JUST IN
Business Standard

Two Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe in US

Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a US criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei

Topics
Huawei | chinese companies

AP  |  Washington 

Huawei
Photo: Shutterstock

Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a US criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person with the US government whom they believed was a cooperator to provide confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. One of the defendants paid about USD 61,000 for the information, the Justice Department said.

The person the men reached out to began working as a double agent for the US government, and his contacts with the defendants were overseen by the FBI. At one point last year, prosecutors say, the unnamed person passed to the defendants a single-page document that appeared to be classified as secret and that contained information about a purported plan to charge and arrest Huawei executives in the US.

But the document was actually prepared by the government for the purposes of the prosecution that was unsealed Monday, and the information in it was not accurate.

The company is not named in the charging documents, though the references make clear that it's Huawei, which was charged in 2019 with bank fraud and again the following year with new charges of racketeering conspiracy and a plot to steal trade secrets.

Top FBI and Justice Department officials scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a national security matter involving a foreign influence campaign. They did not say whether this case was what would be discussed.

The Justice Department has issued arrest warrants for the pair, but it's not clear whether they will ever be taken into custody.

Spokespeople for Huawei and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 23:55 IST

