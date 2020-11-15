UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-yr residency to professionals, others

-
ALSO READ
Indian nationals carrying valid visa can travel to UAE: Indian Ambassador
Israel to sign visa exemption deal with UAE, its first with an Arab nation
Indians can fly with visa to UK, US, Canada, UAE under air bubble agreement
MakeMyTrip announces foray into United Arab Emirates for expansion
Visa, travel restrictions eased for some categories of foreign nationals
-
The United Arab Emirates has approved granting "golden" visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubai's ruler said on Sunday.
All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also computer, electronics, programming, electrical and biotechnology engineers are eligible.
Also eligible are those with specialised degrees in artificial intelligence, big data and epidemiology, as well as high school students living in the UAE who rank top in the country and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU