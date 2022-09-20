Uber blames notorious extortion gang Lapsus$ for recent data breach

-
ALSO READ
Hacker apparently breached Uber's network, says security researcher
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked, hacker posts cryptocurrency link
Now, book a bus ride in Gurugram on Uber; service in other cities soon
Uber may have explored selling Indian arm; company calls the report false
Uber adds safety net: Riders can now share live location updates with cops
-
Uber Technologies Inc. said the hacker responsible for a data breach reported last week is affiliated with a notorious extortion group named Lapsus$, which also targeted technology companies including Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Okta Inc. and Samsung Corp. this year.
Uber shut down some of its internal software and messaging systems on Thursday, after an attacker infiltrated its network and sent employees messages warning that Uber had been hacked.
“We believe that this attacker (or attackers) are affiliated with a hacking group called Lapsus$, which has been increasingly active over the last year or so,” a company spokesperson said in an announcement Monday.
Also Read | 70% of Indian firms hit by a ransomware attack in last 3 years: Report
Uber also acknowledged unconfirmed reports over the weekend that the same perpetrator had breached video game publisher Rockstar Games, and said it was working with the FBI and the US Department of Justice to investigate its breach.
Uber said it did not believe the attacker had gotten into its public-facing systems, such as user accounts or databases that store sensitive or financial information. They did not access any customer data stored by its cloud providers including Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Amazon Web Services, it added.
Uber said it was “likely” that the attacker bought an Uber contractor’s password on the dark web, after that contractor’s personal device had been infected with malware. The attacker managed to hijack the two-factor login approval by inundating the contractor with requests, which they eventually accepted. From there, the intruder was able to get into several employee accounts and had security permissions for Uber’s G-Suite and Slack, among other internal tools.
Uber also discovered that the attacker downloaded internal Slack messages and an internal tool the finance team uses to manage some invoices.
All software vulnerability reports the attacker accessed through Uber’s HackerOne dashboard had already been remediated, alleviating concerns that the hacker had access to vulnerabilities in Uber’s code. HackerOne assists with Uber’s bug bounty program, which allows ethical hackers to search for flaws which could lead to breaches in return for payment, or bounty.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU