Twitter deletes Mahathir Mohamad's tweet for glorifying violence in France

Social networking platform Twitter on Thursday removed former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's tweet, for violating its rules banning the glorification of violence, shortly after a violent knife attack in Nice, which left three people dead.

In a series of tweets, had said that "Muslims have a right to be angry and kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past". It sparked an angry outburst on social media with many users calling out the former Malaysian prime minister.

Cedric O, France's Secretary for Digital Sector also condemned the post and urged Twitter to suspend the account of the former Malaysian prime minister and said in a tweet: "If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder."

"I just spoke with the Managing Director of Twitter The account of former Malaysian PM must be immediately suspended. If not, Twitter would be an accomplice to a formal call for murder," Cedric O tweeted.

Twitter first labelled the tweet with a disclaimer stating that the posting violated its rules but was being left up because it was in public interest. The networking site later completely deleted the tweet but left the remaining of the Twitter thread intact.

Earlier today, had asserted that Muslims have a right to be angry and "kill millions of French people" for the "massacres of the past". This comes following French President Emmanuel Macron's criticism of radical Islam after a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18- year old for showing cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammed in class.

In a series of 13 tweets, Mahathir Mohamad posting from his personal Twitter handle lashed out at Macron for not being "civilised" and for being "very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher".

"Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. But by and large the Muslims have not applied the "eye for an eye" law. Muslims don't. The French shouldn't. Instead the French should teach their people to respect other people's feelings," he said.

He further said, "Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims' religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years."

France's Secretary of State's remarks comes after another attack was witnessed on Thursday where a knife-wielding man killed two women and a man at the Notre-Dame Basilica in Nice and injured several The police detained the attacker and launched an investigation on terrorism grounds.

The attack in Nice was followed by a knife-stabbing attempt in France's southeastern city of Avignon and another one at the French Consulate in Saudi Arabia.

A few days ago, Samuel Paty, a school teacher, was beheaded by an 18-year-old teenager on the outskirts of Paris after he showed cartoons depicting the Prophet during a lesson. Paty was posthumously granted France's highest award, the Legion d'Honneur, and commemorated in the national ceremony at the Sorbonne University in Paris.

