UK health workers to receive 3% pay rise in accordance with NHS body

-
ALSO READ
Analysts positive on telecom service providers despite delay in tariff hike
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
Criticised on pay, UK's Johnson expresses gratitude to health workers
Domestic LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder, to cost Rs 819 in New Delhi
Jharkhand govt nod to one month's extra pay to Covid health workers
-
The UK government said on Wednesday that it will back the National Health Service (NHS) by providing a 3 per cent salary uplift to health workers in full accordance with recommendations of NHS independent pay review bodies.
"NHS staff including nurses, paramedics, consultants, and dentists in England will receive a 3 per cent pay rise backdated to April 2021 after the government accepted the recommendations of the independent NHS Pay Review Body and the Review Body for Doctors' and Dentists' Remuneration," the statement read.
The NHS staff has 45,300 more workers in 2021 compared to 2020 to fight the pandemic, the UK government added.
UK Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said NHS staff are rightly receiving a pay rise this year despite the wider public sector pay pause, in recognition of their extraordinary efforts.
"We asked the independent pay review bodies for their recommendations and I am pleased to accept them in full, with a 3 per cent pay rise for all staff in scope, from doctors and nurses to paramedics and porters," Javid said in the statement.
Earlier this week, the UK lifted almost all COVID-19 restrictions as part of the government's roadmap out of lockdown. The number of fully vaccinated adults stands at 69 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU