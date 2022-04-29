UK Opposition criticises PM Johnson's visit to JCB factory in India

-
ALSO READ
Jahangirpuri: Amnesty India slams UK PM for inaugurating JCB factory
Boris Johnson opens new JCB factory built near Vadodara for Rs 990 cr
British PM Johnson visits Gujarat, hops on to bulldozer at JCB factory
Boris Johnson visit gives momentum to India-UK ties: British industry chief
British PM Boris Johnson says UK does not tolerate extremist groups
-
The Opposition parties in the UK have questioned in Parliament Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to visit a British-owned bulldozer factory in Gujarat during his visit to India last week.
A number of Labour Party MPs, including Indian-origin Nadia Whittome, questioned Johnson's visit to the JCB factory in Halol despite the use of some of the company's equipment in the controversial demolition of properties in north-west Delhi in the wake of recent communal clashes in Jahangirpuri.
The factory visit had created a stir across social media, pointing to the use of JCB equipment in the Municipal Coropration of Delhi's anti-encroachment drive in Delhi, an issue referred to the courts.
During an Urgent Question tabled in the House of Commons on Tuesday by the Scottish National Party (SNP) member of Parliament, Ian Blackford, the Opposition raised cries of where is he? after a junior minister was left to answer questions on the topic of Prime Minister's Visit to India.
Vicky Ford, the Under-Secretary of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), was deputed on behalf of the government and said the visit would supercharge the India-India trading relationship and that the issue of human rights is regarded as equally important.
We do not pursue trade at the exclusion of human rights, said Ford.
We regard both as an important part of a deep, mature and wide-ranging relationship with our partners. The partnership with India is very important for both our countries, she said.
"If we have concerns, we raise them directly with the Government of India. Our network of deputy high commissions will continue to follow the reports closely, while also recognising that it is a matter for India, Ford said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU