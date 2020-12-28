JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

Bangladesh gets offers in tender to purchase 50,000 tonnes rice
Business Standard

UK PM Johnson says trade deal is new starting point for EU relationship

Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Britain's trade deal with the European Union as a new starting point for relations with the bloc in a call

Topics
Boris Johnson | Trade deal | European Union

Reuters  |  LONDON 

Boris Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed Britain's trade deal with the European Union as a new starting point for relations with the bloc in a call with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on Monday.

"Just spoken with @eucopresident Charles Michel. I welcomed the importance of the UK/EU Agreement as a new starting point for our relationship, between sovereign equals," Johnson said on Twitter.

"We looked forward to the formal ratification of the agreement and to working together on shared priorities, such as tackling climate change."

 

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, December 28 2020. 19:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.