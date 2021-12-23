UK to offer Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine shots to at-risk children aged 5-11

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Pfizer to seek US nod for third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to boost immunity
Jharkhand seeks to vaccinate all eligible people by Jan 20, says CM
Israel says Pfizer vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19 down to 64%
Pfizer Covid booster shot likely to start by Sep 20 in US, says Fauci
-
The UK Health Security Agency allowed on Wednesday the use of smaller doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 who are at a higher risk from COVID-19.
"Children aged 5 to 11, who are in a clinical risk group or who are a household contact of someone (of any age) who is immunosuppressed, should be offered a primary course of vaccination," it said.
The regulator said a third of the adult dose will be administered twice with an interval of eight weeks.
The agency also recommended giving booster shots to teenagers aged 16 to 17 and at-risk children aged 12 to 15 in a bid to ramp up the revaccination campaign.
The UK's daily cases soared to over 90,000 on Tuesday as the Omicron variant continued to spread across the country, just days before Christmas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no new restrictions were forthcoming.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU