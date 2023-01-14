UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv: PM Rishi Sunak

-
ALSO READ
What challenges await Rishi Sunak as the new PM of the UK?
US to sell Taiwan anti-tank system amid rising China military threat
China 'largest threat' to Britain; has targeted India: Rishi Sunak
Blow to Rishi Sunak's campaign as ex-candidate backs rival Truss for UK PM
Second survey shows Liz Truss ahead of rival Rishi Sunak in UK PM race
-
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday the U.K. will provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems to support Ukraine.
Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday.
It did not say when the tanks were to be delivered or how many.
British media has reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after.
They did not cite sources.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 20:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU