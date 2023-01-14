JUST IN
China reports almost 60,000 Covid deaths as govt fails to release data
Indians travelling to Sri Lanka advised to comply with new Covid protocols
Nearly all of Beijing's 22 mn population to get Covid by January-end: Study
US, Japan sign pact at Nasa Headquarters for deep space exploration
OIC delegation to be in Afghanistan to discuss women's right to education
Will ensure Quad remains a force for good: Joint statement by US, Japan
No new Covid-19 variants found in China but mutation threat lingers
Germany to scrap Covid mask rule mandate in long-distance transport
China issues 2nd highest alert for cold wave, forecasts heavy snow, gales
Biden does not know what is in the classified documents, says White House
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv: PM Rishi Sunak

British media has reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after

Topics
UK | Ukraine | Russia Ukraine Conflict

AP  |  Kyiv 

Rishi Sunak, UK prime minister
Photo: Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Saturday the U.K. will provide Challenger 2 tanks and other artillery systems to support Ukraine.

Sunak's Downing Street office said in a statement that he made the pledge after speaking to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Saturday.

It did not say when the tanks were to be delivered or how many.

British media has reported that four British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks will be sent to eastern Europe immediately, with eight more to follow shortly after.

They did not cite sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK

First Published: Sat, January 14 2023. 20:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.