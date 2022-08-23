UK trying out smaller monkeypox vaccine doses amid shortage: Report

-
ALSO READ
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
Monkeypox outbreak showing signs of slowing in the UK, says health agency
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
India considering to develop monkeypox vaccine; SII CEO says no rush
Monkeypox can spread irrespective of sexual orientation, race: WHO
-
The UK will attempt to extend its present monkeypox vaccine supplies by giving people much smaller doses, media reports said.
According to the Daily Mail, three National Health Service (NHS) sites -- one in Manchester and two in London -- will start administering doses that are five times smaller than the original dose, at 0.1 ml instead of 0.5 ml. Health officials, however, stated that the level of protection will not be reduced.
The new vaccination technique, called fractional dosing, has been used in other outbreaks of diseases like yellow fever and polio when demand has exceeded supply.
It comes just days after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) revealed it was due to run out of its original order of 50,000 monkeypox vaccines by the end of this week.
The action may extend Britain's diminishing supplies until next month, when a new order of 100,000 doses is anticipated.
--IANS
vc/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU