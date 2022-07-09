Ukraine cancels licensing of wheat, meslin exports: Food ministry

The Ukrainian government has cancelled the licensing of the exports of and meslin -- a mixture of and rye, the country's Agrarian Policy and Food Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

In March, imposed a ban on oats exports and added to the list of goods requiring licenses.

In April, Ukraine's union of producers, processors and exporters of grain " Grain Association" asked the government to cancel wheat exports licensing to simplify the sales and free storage capacity for the new crop.

In the 2021-2022 marketing year, between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, exported 61.52 million tons of cereals and oilseeds, including 18.7 million tons of wheat and 12,600 tons of oats.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)