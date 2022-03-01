Ukraine crisis: Russia forces kills 5 in attack on Kyiv TV tower

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Ukraine crisis: UK will sanction Putin 'imminently', Johnson tells NATO
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
Russia's military ops in Ukraine a 'forced measure', says Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin assault on Ukraine is 'attack on democracy': Nancy Pelosi
-
Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday evening that the Russian forces fired at the Kyiv TV tower and Ukraine's main Holocaust memorial, among other civilian sites targeted on the sixth day of the Russian invasion.
Ukraine's State Service for Emergency Situations said the strikes on the TV tower killed five people and left five more wounded.
Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the TV tower, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared a video of it being hit.
Klitschko said an electrical substation powering the tower and a control room on the tower were damaged as the result.
The head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office, Andriy Yermak, said on Facebook that a powerful missile attack on the territory where the (Babi) Yar memorial complex is located is underway.
Babi Yar, a ravine in Kyiv, is where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941 when the city was under Nazi occupation. The killing was carried out by SS troops along with local collaborators.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU