Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia: Report
Novak Djokovic's appeal of canceled visa moves to higher court
Australian PM Scott Morrison rejects Chinese criticism of nuclear sub deal
Quad to make region stronger, more prosperous: Aus PM Morrison
PM Scott Morrison upbeat amid Australia's record coronavirus surge
-
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but will continue his official duties while isolating.
I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week, Morrison said in a statement.
He said would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government's responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia's east coast. He is isolating in his official Sydney residence.
Morrison held a news conference with Defense Minister Peter Dutton earlier Tuesday in which the government promised $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.
Dutton became the first governing party lawmaker to be infected with COVID-19 during a Washington, DC, visit in March 2020. He will be required to isolate for a week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU