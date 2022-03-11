EU disburses first instalment of EUR 300 million aid to Ukraine

-
ALSO READ
Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the ongoing conflict
US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT banking service
UK to ban Aeroflot airline in 'largest package' of Russian sanctions
Ukraine crisis: US hits Russia and its ally Belarus with new sanctions
Australia announces fresh Russia sanctions, imposes travel ban on Putin
-
Under the new emergency Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) programme, European Union on Friday (Local Time) disbursed EUR 300 million, the first payment of a EUR 1.2 billion package to support war-torn Ukraine.
This is the initial part of the first EUR 600 million instalments under Ukraine's new EUR 1.2 billion emergency MFA programme. A further disbursement of EUR 300 million is expected to take place next week. The programme represents a concrete demonstration of the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine, the statement read.
"The disbursement of funds has been fast-tracked to help enhance Ukraine's macroeconomic stability in the context of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," said the EU statement.
The disbursement comes following a swift adoption of the Commission's proposal for a new emergency programme by the Council and the European Parliament.
The remaining funds (EUR 600 million) will be disbursed later in the year, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the EU and Ukraine.
In parallel to implementing the emergency MFA programme, the Commission is preparing an additional MFA programme to further support Ukraine in the longer term, as announced by President von der Leyen at the end of January.
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said that the war by Russian President Vladimir Putin war is exerting "brutal military and economic pressure on the brave people of Ukraine."
Taking to Twitter she wrote, "Europe stands firmly by their side. Today we disbursed EUR 300 million in emergency Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine. This is the 1st payment of a EUR 1.2 billion package. So more will come."
On February 24, Russia launched a special operation in Ukraine in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend themselves against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU