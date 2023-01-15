Ukraine races to rescue people from Russian missile strike on Dnipro

Rescue workers in Ukraine scrambled on Sunday to pull survivors from the rubble of an apartment building hit a day earlier by a Russian missile in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

Emergency crews worked through the frigid night at the multi-story residential building as the death toll rose to 23, according to the city government.

The casualties were the worst from a barrage of Russian strikes on several cities in Ukraine on Saturday.

The attacks also targeted the capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, ending a two-week lull in Moscow's strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure and urban centers.

Russia fired 33 cruise missiles on Saturday, of which 21 were shot down, according to Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

In Dnipro, workers used a crane as they tried to rescue people trapped on upper floors of the apartment tower where about 1,700 were living. Some residents signalled for help with lights on their mobile phones.

The Dnipro city government reported on Sunday afternoon that at least 72 people were wounded and 43 people were reported missing. It said 39 people were rescued so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)