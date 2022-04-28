Ukraine seeks to get $5 billion from IMF per month: PM Denys Shmyhal

is seeking to receive $5 billion from the Monetary Fund (IMF) per month, Ukraine's media outlet Hromadske reported, citing the country's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"We are talking about 5 billion dollars a month -- the need for this amount has been confirmed by both the and the World Bank. These are the funds that the budget of needs in order to fulfill all our social and humanitarian obligations," Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

He added that the has already set up a special administrative account through which Ukraine's partners will provide assistance for Kiev in the form of grants and loans, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)