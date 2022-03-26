Ukraine war: Over 400 firms stopped operations in Russia after US sanctions

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: EU agrees on Russia sanctions so far, but energy divides
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
China willing to help Russia in facing sanctions over invasion of Ukraine
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russian 'propagandists'
US Senate passes resolution condemning Russia over Ukraine invasion
-
More than 400 firms have stopped their business activities in Russia, as a result of the severe US sanctions on the country for its invasion of Ukraine, founder of a US-based software company Bobby Balachandran said on Friday.
"The last I heard, more than 400 companies have decided to support the government to stop doing business with Russia," said Balachandran adding that his own company Exterro has stopped its activities in Russia.
Balachandran made the observations while speaking to ANI in the Coimbatore office of the company.
"We follow the governmental norms. So, currently, we are not doing business with Russia at this point," Balachandran told ANI.
On being asked about the kind of software are now denied to Russia as a result of the sanctions, he said, "It's across the board... banking, consumer products... gaming... software is the lifeline today, so if you don't have that (then it's difficult),"
"If you look at the types of software we use, we use Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn... it's all made in America," he added.
He described the situation in Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict as "very sad", saying, "our heart goes to the people who are impacted by it (the conflict)."
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month on February 24 after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.
The Russian actions were immediately condemned by almost all the western countries, who rolled out severe sets of sanctions targetting the Russian economy, and key individuals.
The conflict which has now entered its second month has caused a severe humanitarian crisis with millions of refugees fleeing to neighbouring Western countries, including Poland, Romania, Moldova and Hungary.
European Union President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced an economic package of EUR 3.4 billion to support EU countries hosting those fleeing the war.
As of March 24, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded a total of 2,788 civilian casualties in the country, among them 1081 killed and 1,707 injured. The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine has reported 135 children as killed in the conflict as of March 25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU