Australia announces fresh sanctions against Russian 'propagandists'

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Pakistan under western pressure to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine
US concerned as UK says Moscow plans to install pro-Russian leader in Kyiv
New Zealand will rush through new law to sanction Russia over Ukraine war
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy in Kyiv amid Russian invasion fears
-
Australia has imposed another round of sanctions against Russia for its "unjustified invasion" of Ukraine and is targeting Moscow's senior military officers, as well as state propagandists spreading "pro-Kremlin disinformation".
As per an official statement by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, the Australian government is placing sanctions on Moscow's "propagandists and purveyors of disinformation" trying to legitimise Russia's invasion with false narratives such as the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.
"The new round of sanctions will impose targeted financial sanctions on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and targeted financial sanctions and travel bans against an additional six senior Russian military commanders responsible for implementing naval, ground and air attacks on Ukraine," said the statement.
"The Australian Government is sanctioning 10 people of strategic interest to Russia for their role in encouraging hostility towards Ukraine and promoting pro-Kremlin propaganda to legitimise Russia's invasion," it added.
Notably, last week, Australia also imposed targeted financial sanctions on 11 financial institutions of economic significance to Russia, including the Central Bank of Russia.
The statement further informed that the Australian government is working with digital platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Google to take action to suspend the dissemination of content generated by Russian state media within Australia.
"Our designation of the Russian Armed Forces covers the Russian Ground Forces, Russian Navy, and Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as the Strategic Missile Troops and Russian Airborne Troops, and has the effect of prohibiting the export of goods from Australia to all Russian military end users," said the statement.
The foreign minister said that Australia will work collectively with its global partners to remove Russia's ability to continue financing its war by targeting its most significant banks, including those critical to its defence sector.
"Australia and partners will continue to impose costs on Russia's egregious, unlawful and completely unjustified war on Ukraine. We again call upon Russia to withdraw its military forces immediately from Ukraine," said the minister.
Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics followed by the announcement of a "special military operation" to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.
Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations and imposed sanctions on Moscow.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU