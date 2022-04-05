Ukrainian governor Serhiy Haidai warns residents over acid tank hit

-
The governor of eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region on Tuesday urged residents to stay inside, shut windows and doors and prepare wet face masks after a Russian strike hit a tank containing nitric acid.
Serhiy Haidai said on the messaging app Telegram that the incident occurred near the city of Rubizhne, which the Ukrainian military said the Russians had been trying to take over. He didn't specify what area the warning applied to.
Haidai warned that nitric acid is dangerous if inhaled, swallowed and in contact with skin and mucous membranes.
The Russian military has not commented on the claim, and it could not be verified independently.
