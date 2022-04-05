New Zealand reports 14,120 new community infections of Covid-19

New Zealand recorded 14,120 new community cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Of the new community infections, 2,351 were detected in the largest city Auckland, and the rest were identified across the country, according to the ministry.

In addition, 48 new cases of COVID-19 were detected at the New Zealand border, said the ministry.

Currently, there are 692 patients being treated in New Zealand hospitals, including 30 held in intensive care units. The ministry also reported 23 more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday.

New Zealand has reported 716,151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

New Zealand is currently at the highest Red settings under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At the updated Red settings, indoor gatherings are limited to 200 people, and no limits are set for outdoor gatherings.

